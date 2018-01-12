Saira directs redoubling efforts to rid country of polio

Minister for National Health Services Saira Afzal Tarar Thursday expressed satisfaction over significant progress in checking the spread of polio and directed the concerned to redouble efforts to meet the remaining challenges to rid the country of the disease.

Chairing a high level meeting to review Pakistan’s polio situation, she said the country had reported the lowest ever cases in the history of the polio effort.

She directed to engage leadership of Balochistan to meet specific challenges to the campaign and strengthening of cross border collaboration with Afghanistan in this regard, said a press release here. The Minister stressed upon the critical importance of sustainability of resources to ensure that the program continues to operate after stopping transmission of polio virus as per standard internationally practice.

To this end, she directed for early finalization of PC-21 for 2019-2021.

The Minister was given a detailed briefing by National Coordinator Polio Eradication Dr. Rana Muhammad Safdar.

Director General Health, Dr. Assad Hafeez, National Coordinator for Polio Dr. Rana Safdar, representative of Pakistan Army and international partner agencies attended. Detail of the eight cases reported last year was shared with the Minister. The Minister noted with satisfaction the improved polio situation in parts of the country including FATA. Representative of Pakistan Army briefed in detail on the support being provided by the armed forces in ensuring accessibility and security of polio teams.—APP

