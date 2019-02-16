Saints XI win friendly match against Wounded Tigers

Multan

Saif’s 100 runs lead the Saints Eleven to win friendly match against Wounded Eleven with 53 runs. The match was played at Multan cricket stadium on Saturday.

Wounded Tigers won the toss and decided to field first. Playing first, Saints Eleven scored 260 runs for loss of six wickets in 30 overs. Saif scored 100 runs, Haris 50 runs and Nadir from Saints added 34 runs in the total.

Wounded Tigers could score 207 runs for loss of eight wickets. Moin was the highest scorer with 91 runs, Ahmed 41 and Richard Arundel scored 21 runs. Aayan from Saints took three wickets, Zain Qureshi, Zahid Rana and Adeel took one wicket each.

Shields and trophies were distributed among winners, runner up and officials. Strict security arrangements were made by the police.—APP

