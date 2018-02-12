Saima succumbs to injuries in Srinagar hospital

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, a teenage girl who was injured during a cordon and search operation by Indian troops in Shopian district, last month, succumbed at a hospital in Srinagar. Saima Wani, 18, who was injured when troops opened fire after laying siege around Chaigund village of Shopian district on January 24, and was admitted to intensive care unit of Soura hospital, succumbed to her injuries, last night.

On January 24, three youth including a minor boy, Shakir Ahmad Mir, were also killed and two girls Sabreena and Saima Wani were injured in the area. Doctors said that Sabreena was stable.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq while expressing grief over the killing of Saima said that even Kashmiri women and children were not spared’.—KMS