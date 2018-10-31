Saima spins Quetta to a 7-wicket win

Peshawar

Saima Malik spins Quetta to a seven wickets victory against strong Islamabad Fighters on the second day of the First Women Twenty20 Cricket Super League being played here at Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Saima Malik grabbed three key wickets of Islamabad star batters Erum Khalid, Saba Aslam and Amna. Saima Malik got a good advantage of the turning pitch as she bowled out both Erum Khalid (06) and Saba Aslam (02) and lbw Amna (07) with her excellent bowling.

After destroying the top order Saima bowled three overs and given only 10 runs by taking three key wickets.

She was also later on declared as player of the match and was awarded gold medal by former cricket Hajra Sarwar.

Islamabad skipper Sughra Khanum won the toss and elected to bat first. Islamabad scored 69 runs with Sughra made 10, Saba Aslam made 12 runs with two boundaries, Khadija scored 15 runs. Erum Khalid and Bakhtawar scored 9 runs each, none of the other batters could not added good runs. Saima Malik took three wickets, Aysha Asim got two wickets, Aman Baloch, Humaira and Mubashera took one wicket each.—APP

