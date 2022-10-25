Saima builders announce launch of ZSZ Mid-town, affordable housing solution

A leader in the real estate industry of Pakistan, Saima Builders officially announced the launch of their latest housing society, ZSZ Mid Town. Situated amid the Karachi-Hyderabad highway, the new venture aims at providing affordable housing for individuals and investors seeking economical options. The announcement was made earlier this month in Karachi.

After various successful projects in the construction and real estate business over the last few years, Saima Builders now seeks to grow deeper into providing affordable and convenient housing facilities to Pakistan’s ever-growing population. These include mega projects falling under the residential and commercial categories, such as ZSZ Mid Town. The ceremonial activities started in the afternoon and continued till midnight. With a greater influx of the general public and prospective buyers the event was prolonged till the end of the day. Saima Builders has great credibility in building a variety of construction projects, especially in Karachi. Therefore, despite being located away from the main city, ZSZ Mid Town experienced a massive downpour of potential buyers and investors looking to invest in affordable property.

With various projects all over Pakistan, Saima Builders thrives to work on multiple new ventures and deliver the best quality to its clients. Their Real Estate has now become a dynamic and progressive organization with a glorious past showing great promise for the future. With the help of a comprehensive regional network throughout Pakistan, Saima has become a leader in the industry.

Commenting on their latest venture, Zeeshan Saleem Zaki, Director, Saima Group commented, “Saima Real Estate has so far launched, developed and delivered innumerable flats, shops, villas, apartments, luxury condominiums, intricately sophisticated mega projects, high rise sky scrapers and trade towers. Our core focus has always been to give the best residential or even commercial results to our clients. We saw a need to provide a more affordable housing solution for the common man; hence we introduced ZSZ Mid Town. Rest assured, like all of our projects, we ensure both durability and finish while strictly adhering to our delivery schedules.”