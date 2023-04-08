Pakistan cricket’s emerging batter Saim Ayub has revealed former Pakistan international Saeed Anwar as his idol cricketer.

The 20-year-old disclosed the information while talking to the media during the Pakistan cricket team’s training session in Lahore.

Look, I have watched the videos of Saeed Anwar. I mostly watch videos of left-handers. But, at some point, he was also my age and was famous as I am now, Saim was quoted as saying by A sports.

So, the way he became a legend, I will try to make a name for myself and people idolize me, the batter went on to add.

Looking at the two it is hard to miss why Saim Ayub has called Saeed Anwar his idol.

Not only are they both left-handers but they play the game with a similar flair. Anwar was also just 21 years old when he became a part of the national side and Saim is just a year younger.

But Saim will be judged on whether he can produce the goods as well.

Saeed Anwar went on to become one of Pakistan’s finest batters ever, scoring 8824 runs in ODI cricket and 4052 runs in Test cricket.

The future is looking promising for Saim as well. After starring for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 8 he has gone on to make his debut for Pakistan in the shortest form of the game and looks to be one of the key pieces PCB can build a team around for the future if he can maintain his form.