Saim Ayub and Ihsanullah are set to become a regular part of the Pakistan cricket team’s squads in the future after impressing the team management and the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) hierarchy.

The duo made their T20I debuts against Afghanistan in the recently concluded series.

Despite incurring a 2-1 loss, Saim and Ihsanullah made enough impression on the team bosses to consider them for a full-time role with the international squad.

Saim, a left-handed batter, initially struggled to get to grips with the standard of international cricket but a 49-run inning in the final T20 gave a glimpse of a promising future for the 20-year-old.

Ihsanullah, meanwhile, finished as the highest wicket-taker in the series that featured the number 1 ranked bowler in the world, Rashid Khan, which showed his seamless transition into international cricket.

The PSL 8 Player of the Tournament is turning out to be another gem of a find from Pakistan’s premier domestic competition.

The fact that both Saim Ayub and Ihsanullah are just 20 years old bodes well for the future of Pakistan cricket.

Mickey Arthur, who will take over the team in the near future, was also left impressed by the duo during their bow in the international cricket scene.

Both Saim and Ihsanullah are surefire picks to keep their place in Pakistan’s squad for the upcoming New Zealand series in T20Is while making a case for the ODIs as well.