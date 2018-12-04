Saif ul Islam joins BOK as MD/CEO

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Saif ul Islam has joined The Bank of Khyber (BOK) as Managing Director & CEO on Tuesday. Prior to joining BOK he was SEVP/Chief Banking Services (Operations) Group, Allied Bank Limited.

Saif ul Islam is a versatile and senior banking professional with multi facet experience of over 40 years. Being a seasoned banker, he possesses impressive leadership skills to manage employees in various functions and remained strategically involved in many business and operations transformational ventures.

Besides these, Saif Ul Islam also remained Nominee Director/Member at 1-Link, NIFT, Lahore Stock Exchange and PBA (Operations sub-committee).

He has done Masters in Business Administration (Banking & Finance). In addition to academic qualification, he has also attended various International & Domestic Training & Conferences including Blue Ocean Strategy organized by INSEAD at Paris in 2009, Branch Banking organized by EUROMONY at Egypt in 2008, Anti-Money Laundering at MUMBAI in 2005 and other seminars / training courses at LUMS, PIM, NIBAF and IBP. He has also attained professional qualification of DAIBP – Distinction in Banking Law & Practice.

