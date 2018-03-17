SAI wins Lion City Ice Hockey Tournament in Singapore

Karachi

Shaheen Air International (SAI), second national carrier of the country, representing Pakistan at 13th Annual Ice hockey tournament defeated Classic Moving by 2-1 in the final to clinch the title of Lion City Cup in Singapore.

With an aim of soaring high, Shaheen of Pakistan has reshaped the history in country by claiming this prestigious accolade. Shaheen Air’s team scored two goals against Classic Moving’s one goal in the final show down.

SAI making Pakistan’s first ever and exclusive representation in ice hockey, utterly shocked the ice hockey fans to their core by display of spectacular performance. With Pakistan’s green and white flag prominent on the shoulder, the Shaheen Air team led by Kashif Sehbai, comprised of numerous international player including Canadian professional ice hockey player Brad Boyes and some Pakistani players that paved its path towards glory.

The Chairman SAI, Kashif on this achievement, stated, “It is the remarkable display of team spirit and sheer dedication that has lofted us to this position, where we can write the future of ice hockey in Pakistan. Shaheen Air plans to introduce ice hockey in Pakistan by setting up Ice hockey fields, to not only promote soft image of Pakistan in the international sports arena but to also encourage local talent and create fruitful opportunities for the youth in ice hockey. Our participation and winnings the title of Lion City Cup has proven that we can achieve what we desire in the most respectful manner.”

The four-day tournament was held from 7th to 10th March, at JCube Rink in Singapore, and had participation of 10 teams from different countries including Taiwan and Australia where the debutant Shaheen Air was crowned in International Recreational division of the tournament.