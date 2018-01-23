SAI Pakistan keen to work with WB to introduce audit reforms: AGP

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Supreme Audit Institution (SAI) is keen to work with World Bank (WB) and other stakeholders for introducing and implementing reforms in public financial management and auditing, Auditor General o Pakistan (AGP), Javaid Jahangir said Monday.

“SAI is also ready to explore future opportunities to deepen engagement for strengthening the working of the department,” he said while talking to WB delegation here.

He informed the WB delegation that department of Auditor General of Pakistan (DAGP) was actively pursuing its strategic reforms agenda, which sets out the strategic direction for reforms based on evidential assessment, reforms landscape, and overarching vision of the Charter of Good Governance.

“This Strategy envisages an enabling legal and regulatory framework for the internalization and sustainability of our reform initiatives,” he added He informed the delegation that the AGP led an accountability gave confidence to the public that their resources were rightfully utilized and assets are well guarded.

The donor organizations, countries and international development partners also reposed their trust in the AGP for the accountability of their loans and grants, he added. He said that DAGP had been striving to introduce modern audit techniques and technologies adding that it had upgraded its audit manuals, field audit and reporting guidelines, and introduced Audit Command Language (ACL).

The procurement of Audit Management Information System (AMIS) was also underway, he added. “These initiatives will radically change the core auditing processes,” he said adding that therefore the entire audit processes would be built around modern techniques and technologies.

The professional capacity of human resource at all levels was also being developed to address current, emerging and future audit challenges, AGP added. On the occasion, the WB delegates reiterated their commitment towards mutual cooperation with SAI Pakistan for bringing all stakeholders on board upstream and set realistic goals, and work on issues of mutual interest. Delegates said that the independence of SAI Pakistan needs to be ensured as the aim of SAI was to provide a meaningful check on the Executive.

Delegates further said that the SAI’s budget should be protected from interference by the Executive, both in setting the level of resources required and during the actual disbursement phase.

They were of the view that only independent of executive auditing system could ensure transparent and vibrant public financial management system.