Sahiwal tragedy

IN the backdrop of widespread condemnation of killing of members of a family in an encounter with Counter Terrorism Department personnel in Sahiwal, a case has been registered against 16 officials of the CTD under murder and terrorism charges for shooting dead four including a man, his wife, their teenage daughter and the driver. A JIT has also been formed to ensure transparent investigation of what actually happened and both Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Prime Minister Imran Khan have given a commitment for prompt justice.

The JIT has been asked to present its report within three days and hopefully the situation would become clear. However, Punjab Law Minister, addressing a news conference on Sunday, described the killing of Khalil and his family members as ‘collateral damage’, claiming that the CTD was targeting Zeeshan, a friend and neighbour of the deceased Khalil, who had alleged links with Daesh, a proscribed terrorist organization. Whatever the cause and the reason but the fact remains that killing of innocent people including children has sent a shockwave across the country and there is a growing demand for prompt justice. CTD, otherwise, is engaged in a noble mission of tackling with the threat of extremism and terrorism and its role and achievements in this regard have been acknowledged by concerned authorities. However, it is an offshoot of the Punjab Police, which has a tainted reputation as for as its performance and behaviour with the general public is concerned. Growing crime rate in Punjab also calls for drastic measures for reformation of the police force that has routinely been used for purposes other than safeguarding interests of the citizens or providing them the needed protection and security in a highly complex environment. In this case, as per Government’s own stance, the couple and the children had nothing to do with terrorism so the question arises as to why they were sprayed with bullets. Even if there was a terrorist travelling in the car along with the family, there was absolutely no justification to open indiscriminate firing without caring about the family members. The incident has sent a highly negative message to citizens that they are not safe and therefore, the Government will have to ensure hundred percent transparency in investigation and bring the culprits to book.

Share on: WhatsApp