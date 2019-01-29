Sahiwal tragedy: JIT has sought one month to complete inquiry: Chohan

Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Fayaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has said that the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed to probe the Sahiwal tragedy has sought one month time period to complete the investigation and inquiry of the incident.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Fayaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said that the preliminary report submitted by the JIT on the Sahiwal tragic incident has been received which transpired that Khalil (late) and his family were innocent whereas Zeeshan belonged to a terrorist group.

Dilating upon the details of the development of the inquiry, he informed that the JIT had visited the crime scene twice and recorded the statements of the eyewitnesses. Five police officials who were involved in killing of innocent citizens are confined to the jail after registration of criminal case against them under section of 302 of the PPC.

The Provincial Minister said that the difference in a new Pakistan can be seen from the fact that upon hearing the report of the incident Chief Minister Punjab reached at the spot within six hours and met the family members of the deceased. FIR was registered as per demand of the heirs of victims against CTD officials. Fayaz-ul-Hassan made it clear that the officials or officers who ordered to conduct this operation would soon be brought-to-justice and nobody would be spared.—INP

