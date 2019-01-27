Sahiwal tragedy

I don’t really know what to make of Sahiwal’s incident. It was absolutely devastating, to say the least. All of you may call for justice, exemplary punishment, instant arrests, and change in the policy .These things are very important. Many of you may look for political motives behind it as well. But just remember one thing: three children saw their parents shot to death out of nowhere in front of their eyes in broad daylight. Three little children saw their thirteen year old sister succumbing to death after receiving a dozen of bullets.

Three children were brutally injured (in more than one way) by the very men who were supposed to protect them. It was all one-sided and unprovoked. And no matter what you come up with and how hard you try to defend what happened, nothing can take away the trauma felt by those children. Please don’t trivialise the suffering of little children with your calls for justice and compensation for what was done to them. Some things, unlike other things, can never be compensated .

NAVEED ABBAS MAITLO

Khairpur Mirs

Share on: WhatsApp