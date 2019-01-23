Sahiwal massacre

It is tax-payers’ money which funds creation of police, law enforcement, security agencies and all other civil institutions with sole primary objective to serve and protect life and property of citizens. This was basis for creation of Pakistan and gist of Quaid’s vision of modern democratic welfare state which promised citizens equal rights free from exploitation and abuse.

Those who voluntarily join uniformed law enforcement agencies where nature of job requires them to bear arms with live ammunition are subject to laws which govern their use of weapons. Armed paid disciplined security personnel are there to protect life of citizens and not to take law in their hand. The tone and choice of words used by Law Minister Punjab while addressing press conference accompanied by two other provincial ministers was devoid of any humane feelings, nor was there any remorse. This family departed from Lahore on an Alto Suzuki car which could have been intercepted by any police van. Even if we are to assume that Zeeshan who was accompanying the family had links with terrorists, does that justify disproportionate use of force by police and insinuation by Law Minister as if this was collateral damage? Have we not seen how Rao Anwaar accused of involvement in over 400 extra judicial murders has been let off as if life of ordinary citizens has no value for those who wield power in this country?

For heaven’s sake wake to ground realities. Those who hold power should be aware of wrath of citizens driven to desperation, who are living in poverty, devoid of state obligatory duties to provide them security, education, health and welfare for most deprived sections of our society. Punjab Law Minister must resign.

ALI MALIK TARIQ

Lahore

Share on: WhatsApp