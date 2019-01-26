The Sahiwal incident, brutal killing of a couple and their daughter, has created a serious question mark on the whole law enforcement system. Pakistan is a country which has a written Constitution of strict laws against the unlawful and gruesome extrajudicial acts.

The entire nation is under deep shock – is it the country’s approach what the Quaid, the founder of Pakistan, taught us? What can be more lethal and painful than the depiction of Punjab Governor that the victims were at the wrong place and time! It clearly shows that the Government is in favour of such a heinous and brutal act. Such words are giving space and encouragement to the cruel people. It is, however, not an easy task to get fair results and to punish the accused in the countries like Pakistan.

A Human Right Commission of Pakistan Report shows a real picture of the failure of police encounters mentioning that between 2014 and 2018, 3,345 encounters are marked. Undoubtedly, the statistics is an alarmingly high and it raises lots of hot questions over the country’s administration and accountability. Why are such killings in encounters happened without being identified? In these encounters, innocents are being labelled and killed in the name of terrorists including Naqebullah Mehsud.

Imran Khan has tweeted that the children of the victim would be taken care by the State. But it is never possible that a State can love and care like their parents. No, Never. Thus, avoiding such heinous, appalling and gruesome acts must be dealt with iron hands.

WAJAHAT ABRO

Shikarpur

