Sahiwal incident: LHC summons Punjab IG on January 24

Chief Justice of Lahore High Court (LHC) Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan on Tuesday remarked that judicial commission to probe Sahiwal incident can be constituted after consultation with provincial government.

During the hearing on the plea demanding judicial inquiry of the tragic incident, Justice Shamim Khan has summoned government lawyer for assistance.

The court has also summoned Inspector General of Punjab (IG) and other officials on January 24.

Earlier, decision to not hold judicial inquiry in Sahiwal incident was challenged in LHC. The plaintiff said CTD killed parents of innocent children infront of them.

On Saturday, CTD officials killed four people, including a couple and their teenage daughter in an alleged “encounter” in Sahiwal, triggering a national outcry that prompted the government to take the security officials into custody and order an investigation into the incident.

The officials claimed that the ‘terrorists’ were killed in an intelligence based operation (IBO). Three other terrorists including Shahid Jabar and Abdul Rahman managed to flee during the chase near the toll plaza of Sahiwal.

They also claimed of confiscating explosives and weapons from the car adding that officers were investigating into the matter as part of the operation in Faisalabad on January 16.

Contrarily, an eye witness has told the media that the deceased were neither equipped with any weapon nor resisted officers whereas three children were also present in the car.

The eyewitnesses further said that the children while speaking to them at a nearby petrol station claimed that the “police have killed their parents”.

“Following the firing incident, the police left the children at the petrol station where they spoke to us. A few minutes later, however, CTD officials returned and took the children with them to an undisclosed location,” the eyewitnesses added.—INP

