Sahiwal incident has shaken the nation: Chohan

Salim Ahmed

Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan has said that Sahiwal tragedy has shaken the nation. We are standing beside the affected family in their time of trial. Under the leadership of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, we promised with the children of Khalil that after JIT report culprits will be awarded stern punishment.

We will not shelf the report of JIT like former government but will award such punishment to the nominated accused after which no police official will dare to play with the life and property of the common man. He said that new talent hunt program with the name of “Voice of Punjab” is being launched. He said though this program was about to launch on 16 Feb but after Sahiwal tragedy Punjab government has decided to postpone this program. He said that new dates will be formally announced by the end of this month. He said that this program is being launched to bring the voices of those unknown singers into limelight who could not get fame due to lack of opportunity.

This was stated by Provincial Minister while presiding over a meeting held to review Voice of Punjab at Al-Hamra today. The meeting was also attended by Executive Director Al-Hamra Athar Ali Khan, Suman Rai, Aamir Attique, Taranum Naaz and Hamid Ali Khan. Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan said that equal representation will be given to the singers of all regions of Punjab.

The Minister stated that transparency and merit will be ensured in all the phases of program. Opportunities without discrimination will be provided to all the segments of the society in the Voice of Punjab Program.

