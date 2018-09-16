Sahiwal Coal Power Plant fully meets world standards

Sahiwal

Huaneng Shandong Ruyi Energy Limited, responsible for operation of Sahiwal Coal fired power plant on Friday claimed that the plant was one of the most environmental friendly and was emitting Nitrogen Oxide, Sulpher Oxide, and dust well below the standards set by the World Bank, European Union, and Japan.

“Sahiwal power plant has set up environmental protection facilities using the world’s most advanced environmental protection technology such as efficient electrostatic precipitators, flue gas desulfurization, low NOx burners, optimized furnace combustion organization, wind-proof and dust control net and waste water treatment plant etc.,” Chief Executive Officer of HSR Song Taiji said here while giving briefing to a group of journalists from Lahore and Islamabad.

He informed that through FDG, ESP, the hazardous components are removed from the emissions prior to release to the air. Only steam is released from the chimney to the air. He said it was the first high-efficiency coal-fired power plant completed under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) with the largest unit capacity, the most advanced technology, and the optimal environmental index.

Song Taiji pointed out that the project was started on July 31, 2015 and both units were completed and put into operation with high standard and in record 22 months period in May and June 2017 respectively. The plant, he said started its commercial operation with 200 days ahead of the given schedule.

Presenting the tariff comparison of power plants in Pakistan, he informed that Hydro power plants cost Rs 6.46 per unit, Combined Circle Gas Rs 11.17 per unit, Oil Rs 17.08, Wind Rs 17.84, Solar Rs 20.54 while the per unit cost of Sahiwal coal power plant was Rs 11.40. “The per unit cost of the project was not so high keeping in view the reliability, sustainability and stability of the electricity generation,” he added.

To a question that why the site of power plant was selected in Sahiwal which was far away from the Port Qasim, he said the power plant was located near 500 kv national transmission line to connect the power plant into that existing 500 kv transmission line in an in-out arrangement. Moreover, he said the required reactive power could be efficiently supplied into the grid system to maintain its grid voltage and reduce line losses.

He said every day, around 10,000 tons of coal was being transported from Port Qasim Karachi to the power plant through railway line which was also generating source of revenue for Pakistan Railways.

To a question he said that by using the advanced technology, the dust, ash and other pollution led particles have been reduced to minimal and that the raw ash and gypsum produced out of burning of coal was being sold to the local market.

Mr Song said that this project has been successively awarded 26 honorary titles. He said that total cost of the project was about 1.8 billion dollar, out of which 1.44 billion dollar is commercial loan while 360 million dollar as the equity of Chinese government. He said that company will have ownership of the project for 30 years and after this period the project will be handed over to government of Pakistan.

He said that presently, China was generating 60 percent electricity through coal power plants. “We have over 1000 coal based powers plants”, he told.—APP

