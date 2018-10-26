Sahir Ludhianvi remembered on his 38th anniversary

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The 38th death anniversary of renowned Urdu poet Sahir Ludhianvi was observed Thursday. Ludhianvi was born on March 8, 1921 in Ludhiana. Abdul Hayee was his real name but adopted the name Sahir and lived true to his name.

For he was a magician of words, who conjured up verses of hopes and inspired dreams of eradicating social evils. Dipped in realism, written with honesty, committed to the cause of common man, Sahir’s writings touched the nerve of his readers. In an industry, already having many established and renowned poets, Sahir tasted success soon as he ushered in an era of progressive and revolutionary lyrics. Sahir is also credited with bringing dignity to his own fraternity in the film industry. He was responsible for the acceptance of a long pending demand of getting the name of the lyricist included in the credits of the films like ‘Barsaat ki Raat’.

The song was given award for the best song of the year.Such was his aura in his heydays that whenever Sahir penned songs for a film, even his photo appeared on the film poster, along with that of lead actors.

A Padma Shri awardee and a two-time Filmfare award winner, Sahir was not just a poet of his times. His vast poetic canvas has stood the test of time.

Ludhianvi never married but wrote beautiful poems about his love. Yet, decades after his demise his voice resonates, his immortal poetry lives on and his persona is firmly etched in the memory of those who knew him personally.

