Sahibzada Sultan wins Cholistan Jeep Rally 2021

BAHAWALPUR – Sahibzada Sultan, after beating defending champion Nadir Magsi, has won the 16th Cholistan Jeep Rally here on Sunday.

Magsi remained in the second position while Jaffar Imran got the third slot in the annual mega event of 2021.

A large number of spectators were present at the starting point of the race at Derawar Fort in the Cholistan area of Bahawalpur.

As many as 43 vehicles are participating in the prepared category. Drivers from all over the country participated in the much-anticipated event in the Desert area.

The Islamia University Bahawalpur, Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Cholistan Development Authority have set up various stalls on the site of the rally. A food street is also part of the event.