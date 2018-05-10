Sahibzada Sultan addresses DBA

Staff Reporter

The contemporary decline of the Muslim world is due to the absence of struggle. By excusing fate, one can’t get rid of his social responsibilities.

It is pertinent to go for self-accountability before blaming fate. The concept of fate given by Iqbal is based on consistency followed by struggle.

Chairman Muslim Institute shared these views while addressing Islamabad District Bar Association regarding the philosophy of Iqbal. He further emphasized that one of the biggest reason of the downfall of Muslims is their concept of fate. Muslims has denied practice by excusing fate.

Human being is the vicegerent of God and how could he be subservient to fate. Memorial souvenir was presented to the Chairman Muslim Institute, Sahibzada Sultan Ahmad Ali by the District Bar Association.