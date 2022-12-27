Saghar urges world to take cognizance of worsening HR situation in IIOJK

All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter Convener, Mehmood Ahmad Saghar, has urged the international community to take immediate cognizance of the rapidly deteriorating human rights situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Mehmood Ahmad Saghar in a statement issued in Islamabad said the people of the occupied territory are facing the worst Indian state terrorism for the past over seven decades. He said India is continuously denying the Kashmiri people their right to self-determination in gross violation of the UN Charter.

The APHC-AJK Convener said instead of giving the Kashmiri people their inalienable right, the Indian rulers through the use of military power in the last 75 years have tried unsuccessfully to crush the Kashmiris’ just freedom struggle. He deplored that over 10 lacs Indian troops deployed in the occupied territory are using extrajudicial killings, arrests, target killings, enforced disappearances and molestation of women as a weapon in the occupied terri-tory to intimidate the Kashmiris into submission. He pointed out that since August 5, 2019, India has made IIOJK a hell for its inhabitants.

Mahmood Ahmad Saghar said IIOJK is the only place in the world where basic human rights of people have been snatched away. He urged the international community to force India to resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations so that lasting peace in the region could be ensured.—KMS