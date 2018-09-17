Saghar concerned about Shah’s failing health

Srinagar

Vice-president of Democratic Freedom Party (PaK chapter) Mehmood Ahmed Saghar has voiced serious concern over the deteriorating health condition of the DFP chairman Shabir Shah who fainted during an ongoing trial conducted via video conferencing from Tihar Jail.

He sought the intervention of the human rights bodies to help for the early release of the ailing leader. “Shah Sahib is not even able to stand on his legs. The jail authorities are not providing him the basic medical care,” Saghar said in a statem-

ent.

“Despite repeated requests for his medical checkup the Tihar jail authorities were playing with his life and not providing him due medical facilities,” he added.

Saghar also denounced the alleged mutilation of the bodies of militants killed in a gunfight with the forces in Jammu’s Reasi district earlier this week.—GK

Share on: WhatsApp