Sagacious politicians

As election is drawing nearer, every party’s preparations are on rise and today the leadership of all parties are going to share the people’s happiness and grief. The projects which should have been launched by the UC Chairmen are being launched by MNAs and MPAs {because of ensuing elections}. And God knows that these projects will see light of day?

Just taking advantage of this compulsion and disorder, wise politicians, make people feel like that they are their well wishers and sympathizers and when elections done the same politicians disappear from the sight. Then it is not even to think till the next election that a politician will wander around your house.

RIZWAN KHAWAJA

Lahore

