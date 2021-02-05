SAG Awards 2021 nominees revealed: Check complete list

Nominations for the 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced on Thursday. The awards ceremony will be simulcast on TNT and TBS on April 4, 2021.

Here is the complete list of nominees of all categories;

Cast in a Motion Picture

“Da 5 Bloods”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Minari”

“One Night In Miami”

“Trial of the Chicago 7”

Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”)

Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”)

Gary Oldman (“Mank”)

Steven Yeun (“Minari”)

Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Amy Adams (“Hillbilly Elegy”)

Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”)

Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”)

Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”)

Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

Chadwick Boseman (“Da 5 Bloods”)

Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Jared Leto (“The Little Things”)

Leslie Odom, Jr. (“One Night in Miami”)

Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)

Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy”)

Olivia Colman (“The Father”)

Youn Yuh-Jung (“Minari”)

Helena Zengel (“News of the World”)

Ensemble in a Drama Series

“Better Call Saul”

“Bridgerton”

“The Crown”

“Ozark”

“Lovecraft Country”

Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Rege-Jean Page, “Bridgerton”

Female Actor in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Emma Corrin, “The Crown”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“Dead to Me”

“The Flight Attendant”

“The Great”

“Schitt’s Creek”

“Ted Lasso”

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Dan Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Linda Cardellini, “Dead to Me”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek

Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Bill Camp, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Daveed Diggs, “Hamilton”

Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”

Ethan Hawke, “The Good Lord Bird”

Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”

Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”

Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You”

Nicole Kidman, “The Undoing”

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Kerry Washington, “Little Fires Everywhere”

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“Da 5 Bloods”

“Mulan”

“News of the World”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

“Wonder Woman 1987”

Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

“The Boys”

“Cobra Kai”

“Lovecraft Country”

“The Mandalorian”

“Westworld”