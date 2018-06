The Sindh High Court (SHC) acquitted alleged facilitator in the Safoora Goth bus attack here on Tuesday. At least 46 members of the Ismaili community, including women and children, were killed when gunmen attacked their bus near Safoora Goth in Karachi in May 2015. The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in September 2015 arrested Khalid Yousuf Bari, a former engineer of the Pakistan International Airlines and member of a banned group, on charges of providing financial assistance to Saad Aziz—INP

Related