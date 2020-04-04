Safety gears given to workers at COVID-19 designated graveyards

The workers at the five graveyards designated for the burial of COVID-19 victims have been provided with face masks and other protective gear. Mayor Waseem Akhtar has directed all the workers to put on their safety gear while burying the people killed by the coronavirus.

The mayor said funerals and burials will continue to be carried out at all graveyards, but only limited people will be allowed to attend the funeral of a person who dies because of COVID-19. He asked the people to cooperate with the graveyard administrations, stressing that all these measures are being taken for their own good. He also asked political parties to work with the people of the city in the current circumstances.

Akhtar asked the philanthropists and different non-governmental organisations engaged in providing rations to the public to not do so on the roads by parking their vehicles. He asked them to carry out their philanthropic work in a systematic manner so that the rations reach the underprivileged. He reviewed the ration distribution work of the traders community here the other day. The mayor said the business community always steps up whenever the country is facing a crisis because the government alone cannot overcome any such situation. “Traders, industrialists and investors should help the needy people in this difficult time.”

He asked welfare organisations to note down the computerised national identity card numbers of the people who get rations from them for the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) so that no one gets rations twice in a short span of time. “Through this process we’ll be able to provide essential commodities to more families,” he said. “Through some reports it has been established that a mafia is collecting most of the rations and selling them in the market,” he told them. He also said that now the KMC is collecting data at union committee-level and will distribute rations based on those details.