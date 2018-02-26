Safety of Bumblebee for pollination urged

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

National pollinator day was observed in Barani Agricultural Research Institute, Chakwal with objective to disseminate awareness among masses about the importance and protection of crop pollinating insects.

A seminar was conducted in which agricultural scientists, Farmers, Bee keepers and students participated. Different lectures on the importance of natural pollinators especially on the honey bees were delivered by the experts.

Dr. Muhammad Tariq, Director Barani Agricultural Research Institute Chakwal said that Agri. Department Punjab is focusing on the maintenance of population of beneficial insects for useful purposes. He said that the excessive use of pesticides is continuously declining the population of beneficial pollinating insects in addition to harmful insects.