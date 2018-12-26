Safeguarding minorities’ rights top priority: Fawad

Christmas celebrated with religious fervour

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

The Christian community in the City on Tuesday celebrated the Christmas with religious zeal and fervour, seeking blessings of Allah Almighty and praying for peace, progress, and stability of the country.

Major Christmas congregations were held at Christ Church Mall Road, Christ Church Gawalmandi, St Joseph Catholic Church Lalkurti, Raja Bazaar, Dhoke Syedan, St. Paul Church Satellite Town, Holy Family Church and others. Bishops and clergymen in their sermons highlighted the importance of the Christmas . Elaborate security arrangements were made in the city for security of Churchs and public places. Around 4,000 security personnel were deployed at busy roads, markets, shopping centers, churches and picnic points as part of the special security plan for Christmas.

Besides, the Rescue-1122 teams remained on high alert to provide quick rescue services, besides medical cover to citizens across the district, in case of any emergency.

Popular customs of the Christmas including gift-giving, music, exchange of greeting cards, church celebrations, special meals, and the display of various decorations; including Christmas trees, lights and family reunions marked the festivities of the day. The Santa Claus remained the center of attraction for children at every church, who distributed sweets among them.

A Christmas cake cutting ceremony was held at Central Jail Adiala to felicitate the Christian prisoners and employees of the prison. Speaking on the occasion, Jail Superintendent Mansoor Akbar said such events gave an opportunity to share joys of one another in order to promote interfaith harmony at the grassroots level.

On the occasion, sweets were distributed among foreigner and underage prisoners while jail building was illuminated aesthetically. Meanwhile, addressing another cake-cutting ceremony held at Pur Fazl Church, Custodian of Eidgah Sharif, Pir Naqeeb-ur-Rehman congratulated the Christian community on their religious occasion.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, in a statement, said on Tuesday that safeguarding rights of minorities is among the top priorities of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government. A statement issued by the Information Ministry to extend greetings to the Christian community celebrating Christmas, read, the Christians have played a great role in solidarity, development and prosperity of Pakistan.

The minister, in the statement, also commended the services of Christian brethren in the sector of health, education and others. The statement added that the birth of Prophet Jesus Christ (AS) is beatitude for Muslims too and the constitution of Pakistan fully guarantees the protection of minorities.

