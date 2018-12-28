Safeguarding country’s ideology more important than security of nuclear bomb: Siraj

Lahore

Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq has said that safeguarding the ideology of country is more important for national security than the security of the nuclear bomb. Addressing various delegations which called on him at Mansoora on Thursday, Sirajul Haq said that if the rulers had not betrayed the Pakistan ideology, the debacle of East Pakistan would not have taken place.

He said that the US and NATO forces had been defeated in Afghanistan not by arms and ammunition but by the power of faith of the Afghans. The JI chief said that abolition of corruption and abuse of power would remain a dream without a ruthless system of accountability. He said that the silence of the NAB and the Supreme Court in regard to the 436 other persons named in the Panama leaks was surprising.

Sirajul Haq said that after the Quaid-e-Azam and Liaqat Ali Khan, Pakistan did not get an ideological leadership and a small group continued to rule the country for the last 71 years and sucked the blood of the people. The ruling elite had enslaved the coming generations of the nation with the IMF and the World Bank, he added. He said that had the government, the courts and the NAB been doing their duty, Pakistan would not have been under the debt of 96 billion dollars today. He said that corruption could be wiped out only by deciding the cases in the light of the Islamic teachings.

The JI chief said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government could fulfill its promise of building Pakistan a Madina like state, only by adopting the Islamic economic system which was free from interest.—INP

