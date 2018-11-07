Safe traveling on roads will be ensured thru mutual consultation: Murad Saeed

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

State Minister for Communications Mr. Murad Saeed has said, all possible measures will be undertaken to ensure uninterrupted flow of traffic and controlling accidents on National Highways and Motorways network. A comprehensive course of action will be adopted with cooperation and consultation of representatives of Goods Transport Agencies and Stakeholders.

He was presiding over a high level meeting with representatives of Goods Transport Association regarding Axle Load Management at Ministry of Communications today also participated by Federal Secretary Communications Mr. Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, Chairman NHA Mr. Jawwad Rafique Malik, Senior officials of Ministry of Communications & National Highway Authority.

Expressing his views Mr. Murad Saeed termed transporters and drivers an important part of our transport system and that their problems during travelling on national highways and motorways network will be addressed through mutual cooperation and consultation.

He said particular attention be paid during planning and designing of road projects so that chances of accidents could be minimized and loss of lives and vehicles could be avoided. Overloading not only leads to accidents but it also badly affects the riding quality of the roads, he added.

Later, a delegation of MNAs from FATA met with State Minister for Communications Mr. Murad Saeed. Matters relating to maintenance and improvement of roads in FATA like main Bajaur Road, Manda-Muhammad Garh, Dargai-Kot Road etc were discussed in the meeting. State Minister for Communications Mr. Murad Saeed assured the delegation that every possible cooperation including coordination with FATA secretariat for improvement of roads conditions in FATA will be extended for ease of the people.

