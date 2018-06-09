Safe shelter, clean water project completed

Heritage Foundation working for sustainable conservation of “Makli,” one of the largest necropolises in the world, located at a distance of 98 Kms from Karachi, has completed its “Safe Shelter and Clean Water Project” for the mendicant community living around the site.

Known architect and chairperson Heritage Foundation, Yasmeen Lari sharing the effort initiated under the theme Green Shelters project at Makli Goth, said it was aimed at providing quality and self reliant existence to the poorest of the poor.“

These people mainly comprising beggars and nomads are being helped to live with dignity and self-respect,” she told APP mentioning that the low cost integrated approach has been adopted for construction of shelters, raised water hand-pumps, eco-toilets, Pakistani chulahs (stoves), solar water racks and women centres.

To a query, she said the project is extremely pertinent as the community members are in a better position to not only own the heritage site but also assist authorities in its protection against different threats.

With regard to the project itself, Lari said “remarkable results are being achieved with the investment of only Rs 30,000 per household”.The Foundation was said to have already provided 650 of the 1000 living quarters to the families —APP

