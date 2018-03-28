Safe, secure Pakistan important part of CPEC: Baloch

Staff Reporter

“Safe and Secure-Pakistan exhibition is a great example of public private partnership where we can exchange the best practices of safety and security models used with the latest technologies in various parts of the world and the region , now Safe Secure Pakistan is the most important part of the CPEC project”, said, Federal minister of states & frontier region, Lt Gen. (R) Abdul Qadir Baloch, while addressing a large gathering at the Inauguration of the 14th International Safe Secure exhibition-2018, the three day event taking place at Pak-China Friendship Centre, Islamabad.

“Fire, Safety & Security has become an essential part of our lives and exhibition like this can help and complement the existing infrastructure and making us to react on any kind of security threat. The foreign influx in the region is one of the signs of the potential that lies in this market we hope that the business leaders who are in Islamabad for this event will see the potential and choose to invest in Pakistan and help the development of fire, safety, security & infrastructure technology in Pakistan market”, minister said.

CPEC, will be the most important game changer in the region, through the message of safe secure Pakistan, the country will soon become the heaven for foreign investors, people of Pakistan has regained their confidence and courage , we should let the foreigners believe that Pakistan has become the haven for foreign investors, the buyers and sellers in the exhibition will be the most important investment we are gaining from safe secure Pakistan exhibition”, Federal minister further assured.

At the occasion, Dr. Haji Amirudin Bin Abdul Wahab, CEO, Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation Govt. of Malaysia, congratulated the organizers on their efforts.

“We are focusing in developing cooperation between Pakistan and Malaysia in cyber space security, the matter is not only the concern of one nation but now a global trend, countries in the region are now becoming digital”, Dr. Wahab said.