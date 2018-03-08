Safe, secure Pakistan historic achievement of PML-N: Shahbaz

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that people have been selflessly served by the government and our tenure is most transparent as well as the best period in the history of the country. The immaculate performance of the Pakistan Muslim League-N government is evident before the people. The government has achieved important milestones by completing development projects with speed, transparency and high-quality.

Transparency, quality and speed are the conspicuous hallmarks of the PML-N government and a large number of the people are benefiting from the welfare-oriented programs of the government. Along with it, a peaceful, prosperous, illuminating and safe and secure Pakistan is another historic achievement of the PML-N govt.

In a statement issued here, the Chief Minister said that public service and provision of relief to the masses are two important policies of PML-N. Our efforts for transforming public deprivations and pains into happiness and joys have bear fruit and the public welfare projects are an example of its own with regard to their advantages for the public.

He said that development of less-developed areas is given especial importance under a strategy of ensuring composite development of the province. During previous tenures, southern Punjab was badly ignored and the people of these areas were deceived through formalities.

The PML-N government has given due importance to the development and prosperity of southern Punjab and more funds have been provided as compared to the population ratio of the area. That is why, PML-N have achieved marvellous success in Lodhran by-election.

The Chief Minister said that solid steps have been taken for serving the masses and added that performance of the government is well-evident before the people and the politics of falsehood of the opponents is also fully exposed.

The sit-in group promoted the politics of deceit and baseless allegations and wasted precious time of the nation as they have no interest in solving the problems of the people. The dishonest elements have always tried to increase public miseries and their problems.

He said that conscious people are fully aware of the fact that who has selflessly served them and who wasted their time through sit-ins. The sit-in group did not deliver anything in their province and due to it; they cannot face the masses because the people of KPK are also fed up with the hollow claims of change.

The darkness of load-shedding has been removed from the country due to untiring efforts of the PML-N government and peace has also been restored in the country along with promotion of trade and economic activities. The PML-N will achieve success in the elections of 2018 on the basis of its performance, concluded the Chief Minister.