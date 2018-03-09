Safe passage to those involved in Kathua case denounced

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) )Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani has denounced the puppet regime for providing safe passage to those involved in Kathua rape and murder case.

Syed Ali Gilani said that the authorities were deliberately attempting to hush up the case by destroying evidences and building up a communal narrative around the heinous crime and expressed deep concern and while referring to Aasiya and Nilofer rape and murder case, he added that local police and stooges influenced the investigations and later case was shelved without assigning any reason.

Lashing at ruling elite, Gilani said they are trampling all norms and ethics and added that instead of preserving the evidences the police destroyed all evidences to save skin of those involved in barbarous crime.

He condemned the politicization and communalization of an eight-year-old girl’s rape and murder and said that vested and communal sections were politicizing and communalizing situation, thus sabotage investigations”.

It is a well-thought-out ploy to save criminals and in-depth investigation will lead to more arrests and will certainly reveal the involvement of more assailants, asserted the APHC Chairman.

Commenting over the slow pace in investigations, intentions to hand over case to CBI and pressure created by vested interests, Syed Ali Gilani said that it was a deliberate move to shelve the case as was observed in Aasiya and Nilofer Shopian double murder and rape case.

Syed Ali Gilani stressed for impartial probe and stringent action against those involved in Kathua rape and murder case, saying, ”We are closely monitoring the case proceedings and situations and won’t allow any lacuna or any attempt to influence investigation.—KMS