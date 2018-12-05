Safe house committee meets

Our Correspondent

Badin

Deputy Commissioner Badin, Hafeez Ahmed Siyal presided a meeting of safe house committee. The meeting was participated by Additional Deputy Commissioner (one) Dr. Ali Nawaz Bhoot, Additional Deputy Commissioner (two) Asadullah Khoso, Deputy Director, social welfare, Abdul Ghaffar Khoso, security Incharge, Ashraf Nunari and representitives of NGOs. DC Badin directed assistant director, social welfare that staff and other needed facilities must be provided to safe house so that women could be provided residence as per court orders. On the other hand, DC Badin also presided a meeting in connection of maintainence.

