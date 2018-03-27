Safe drinking water Punjab Govt’s top priority

Ghulam Haider

THE impending threat of safe drinking water scarcity constitutes one of the biggest challenges to Pakistan. Water-borne diseases caused by consumption of polluted water are taking their toll in the form of hundreds of thousands of lives, especially those of children, every year across the country. In rural areas, a whopping majority of the people doesn’t have access to this basic necessity of life.

In 2010, UNICEF reported that diseases related to hygiene and water quality, such as diarrhea, contribute to Pakistan’s high child mortality rate, which accounts for 11 per cent of all deaths among children under the age of five with a total of over 40,000 deaths every year. Punjab Health Department found that 2.8 million people were reportedly suffering from water-borne disease in Punjab province during year 2014.

The provision of clean water is the part of the Sustainable Development Goals (SGDs). In the absence of clean drinking water, the right to life itself lies compromised. The fact is that the water supply in the country is dwindling. Water contamination in rural areas of the Punjab province is mainly caused due to discharge of domestic sewage directly or indirectly into water bodies, open defecation, agricultural run-off during rainy season containing chemical fertilizers and pesticides and effluents from agro-based industries. Water quality is so poor that the UN believes that up to 40 percent of diseases and deaths in the country are directly connected to poor water quality. Resultantly, water-borne diseases are alarmingly affecting the health and economy of inhabitants of the province.

Access to tap water is very low in rural areas ­- 13 per cent — as compared to 43 per cent in urban areas of the Punjab and quality of drinking water remains substandard as the major sources are hand pumps and turbines supplying contaminated or brackish water to local populations. Majority of population in the province is exposed to hazards of drinking unsafe and polluted water from both surface and ground water sources. Contaminated water is the source of many diseases including diarrhea, typhoid, intestinal worms, dysentery and hepatitis A. Four major contaminants in drinking water sources are bacteriological, arsenic, nitrate and fluoride.

Comprising 137 tehsils in 36 districts, the Punjab province is the most populous of the five provinces of Pakistan, with an estimated population of over 110 million people. Main drinking water source is groundwater in the province, which once was considered to be safe, but over the years it is increasingly found to be contaminated with bacteriological and chemical pollutants. Realizing gravity of situation, government of the Punjab has launched multi-billion rupees robust program to provide safe drinking water to marginalized segments of society inhibiting in far off villages and settlements of the province. Punjab SaafPani Company-South (PSPC-South) and Punjab SaafPani Company-North (PSPC-North) have been established to plan and execute the program with the aim of providing safe drinking water in phases to over 62 million people in the rural areas of the Punjab province.

Geographically, districts of Punjab have been prioritized on the basis of poverty index, quality of water, service delivery and disease trend. Internationally-acclaimed experts have been hired to carry out water quality and quantity survey in target areas, prepare GIS maps for all kinds of contamination, identify appropriate sources for water supply and carry out electrical resistivity survey (ERS) to determine aquifer quality and potential yield. Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) is an integral part of the safe drinking water supply program.

As far as water treatment options are concerned, the most economically feasible, technically sound, environmentally and socially acceptable water supply solutions would be provided. If in certain areas the quantity of totally dissolved salts (TDS) is greater than 1,000 ppm, consultant will hunt for sweet water aquifer first. In case of failure, Reverse Osmosis Plant may be installed to treat the available feed water resources. In areas of small scattered communities where water TDS is less than 1,000ppm, Ultra Filtration Plant may be installed.

Keeping in view the complexity of projects in terms of technology, sustainability, value for money and associated risks, well-reputed international companies have been engaged for installation, operation and maintenance of clean drinking water supply solutions. Each contractor will be responsible for maintaining operations and maintenance of its plant at least for five years before handing over to the communities for control and sustainable operation. SaafPaniTanzeems (SPTs) are formed at village level community organizations to take control of the projects in the longer run. These communities are mobilized to work with the company in acquiring land and running plants operations.

As a pilot project, as many as 116 state-of-the-art water filtration plants have been installed in five tehsils of Lodhran, Hasilpur, Dunyapur, Khanpur and Minchinabad in Bahawalpur region, benefiting over 350,000 individuals in the area. PSPC-South and PSPC-North are working on 55 tehsils of the province on priority basis. These tehsils belong to Southern Punjab. More than 10,000 SaafPani Centers will be constructed in these 55 tehsils and this will provide clean and safe drinking water to 40 million people of province.

PSPC-South is all set to launch safe drinking water supply program in 27 tehsils of South Punjab with significantly brackish water zone and high levels of TDS. In Round1 to Round 3, PSPC-South will launch safe drinking water supply program in six tehsils of Lodhran, Dera Ghazi Khan, ChakJhumra, Faisalabad, Dera Ghazi Khan Tribal Area and Rajanpur Tribal Area tehsils to serve 1,047 villages/settlements with an estimated population of 3.64 million. Feasibility studies have been finalized for two tehsils of Dera Ghazi Khan Tribal Area and Rajanpur Tribal Area tehsils and the program is ready to launch in these two tehsils. Pre-qualification of contractors has been completed for 10 tehsils ofLodhran, Hasilpur, Khanpur, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Jaranwala, Samundari, ChakJumra and Faisalabad Saddar. PPRA guidelines are being followed in letter and spirit at every stage of contracting. Similarly, PSPC-North is designing safe drinking water supply program in 28 tehsils of Pattoki, Chunian, Sahiwal, Chichawatni, Okara, Depalpur, RenalaKhurd, Tandlianwala, Kasur, KotRadhaKishan, Taunsa, KotAddu, Alipur, Jatoi, Jampur, Rojhan, Rahim Yar Khan, Sadiqabad, Layyah, Choubara, KrorLalEsan, Khanewal, Kabirwala, MianChannu, Jehanian, Vehari, Burewala and Mailsi to serve 19.64 million population through 5,443 water treatment systems in 4,701 villages and settlements. During the current financial year (Round I and Round II), PSPC-North will launch safe drinking water supply program in seven tehsils of Layyah, Choubara, KrorLalEsan, Khanewal, Kabirwala, MianChannu and Jehanian where 5.28 million rural populations will get a sustained access to safe drinking water 1,537 villages and settlements.

The Punjab government is very much aware of the importance of clean drinking water because it understands that for poverty eradication, health and socio-economic progress, it must provide safe drinking water to rural communities. This safe drinking water program is unique in the sense that it is for the first time in the history of Pakistan that such a gigantic step has been taken for ensuring provision of safe drinking water across the rural areas the province. Once completed, safe drinking water program shall result in drastic cut in health expenditures and a transformed lifestyle of the communities in the biggest province of the country, who could not have imagined even in their wildest of dreams to have a sustained access to safe drinking water.

—The writer is Manager-Corporate Communications at Punjab SaafPani Company-South.