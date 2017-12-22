Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif is quite committed to ensuring provision of clean drinking water to the people throughout the province with priority to the districts falling in the southern region and it is appreciable that he is constantly reviewing progress in this regard. According to reports, the CM reviewed progress of clean drinking water through video link from London the other day and said emphatically that provision of drinkable water is the right of every citizen and the government has evolved a big programme for returning this right to the people at the earliest.

The chief minister has reiterated that the clean drinking water programme is a mega public welfare project, the main objective behind it is to save the people from diseases and North and South Saaf Paani Companies are working for its speedy implementation, this programme is being rapidly implemented in all 137 tehsils of Southern Punjab through installation of state-of-the-art filtration plants and work has also been started in this regard in other tehsils of the province simultaneously. This is indeed a positive development that people in the rural areas of South Punjab have started getting safe drinking water after all these years under Khadim-e-Punjab Saaf Pani Programme.

M Z RIFAT

Lahore

Related