Safe city project to be completed in three years: CPO

Rawalpindi

City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan Tuesday said that Safe City Project would be completed in three years to keep the city free of crimes and secure the lives and assets of people. Speaking to traders here at Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry office,the CPO said that close liaison between police and traders will help in maintaining law and order situation in the markets of the city while a special help desk will be set up at CPO office for close coordination.

The administration will approach traders for possible assistance and cooperation in identifying locations for CCTV installations in the markets,he added.

Ahsan said that a special committee comprising senior police officer and Chamber representatives to work on model community police project by Chamber Police Coordination Committee (CPCC) would be formed,adding a regular monthly meeting of the committee will help better coordination in resolving key issues linked with traders.—APP

