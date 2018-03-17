Safe city project lauded

The residents of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Friday lauded the government for installing CCTV cameras under the Safe City project.

The residents of various sectors also proposed the authorities concerned to install CCTV cameras on the exit and entry points of main streets to reduce burdens on the police officials.

Riffat abbas a resident of Khana Pul said that installation of CCTV cameras is one of good initiative by the government, adding that the same cameras should be installed at main streets in the city.

According to official data around 1900 CCTV cameras have been installed at different points in Islamabad to enhance the security of the federal capital under safe city project.

The Safe City Project aimed to make the capital free of crime and to keep vigilant eye on the criminals.—APP

Related