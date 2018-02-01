Safe City project ensures security to citizens

Staff Reporter

Parliamentary Secretary Interior Rana Afzal on Wednesday told the Punjab Assembly that out of 6,000 security cameras, 4696 cameras had been installed at focal points in the Punjab capital.

“Another 3,000 cameras will be installed in police vehicles to provide a crime-free and peaceful atmosphere to citizens,” he added.

Answering a query by lawmaker Dr Naushin Hamid during Question-Hour, he said, the newly set up Punjab Police Integrated Command, Control and Communication Centre (IC3) would enhance security of lives and property of citizens by employing smart technology and equipping Punjab police with modern surveillance capability. He said, the Punjab Safe Citizen Authority had also introduced Mobile Surveillance van system which would ensure security to the important buildings and monitor processions and public meetings.

He said that a sum of Rs 5485.192 million had been allocated for IC3 centre project. He maintained that Safe City Project would also be started in six other cities of the province including Multan, Bahawalpur, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Sargodha.

Responding to a question by MPA Ahsan Riaz Fatyana, the parliamentary secretary said that traffic warden system was in place in five cities including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multal, Faisalabad and Gujranwala. The number of wardens performing their duties in these cities included Lahore 3400, Rawalpindi 1320, Multan 650, Faisalabad 1040 and 513 in Gujranwala.

On a question by Mian Aslam Iqbal, Rana Afzal admitted that some 369 abduction for ransom cases were registered during 2013-15 in the province, of them 43 were disposed off as their nature was fake while challans of 311 cases were submitted to police concerned.

He told JI parliamentary leader Dr Wasim Akhtar that on complaint of issuing fake driving license in Khushab, Inspector general of Police Punjab had constituted a three members committee under the head DSP Khushab. It found Muhammad Altaf, a police constable and some clerical staff guilty of committing crime and now the responsible were under suspension and departmental inquiry was underway against them.