Safe cities project to help curb crimes: PA Speaker

City Reporter

Speaker Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iqbal on Monday said the government was taking practical steps to make Pakistan a safe country.

He was speaking at a meeting during his visit to Punjab Safe Cities Authority at Qurban Lines.

Parliamentary Secretary Rana Muhammad Arshad, MPAs Saba Sadiq, Marry Gill, Dr Farzana Nazir, Faiza Malik, assembly’s senior secretary Rai Mumtaz Babar and chief operating officer Punjab Safe Cities Authority Akbar Nasir attended the meeting.

The speaker said the government had eliminated terrorism to a large extent. He said the Safe Cities Project was the brain-child of Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif.

Besides, he said, it would help curb crimes and check forgery of FIRs registration. He said that with introduction of the latest technology, acts of terrorism and crimes could be traced out in short span of time.