Safe and healthy blood is as much essential for the patients requiring blood transfusion for treatment of their serious diseases but to get this is also very difficult and painstaking for the relatives of the patients in urgent need of it. It is good that along side steps for improving healthcare facilities to the people, the Punjab government has started consideration of measures for ensuring provision of safe and healthy blood to the needy patients.

According to the reports in the newspapers, this process of serious consideration has been started after due notice was taken at the appropriate high level of difficulties being faced by the people in obtaining safe blood for private patients. Accordingly, a pilot project is being launched at Rahim Yar Khan, Jhang and Hafizabad for provision of all the necessary facilities to the needy patients free of cost. Provision of safe and healthy blood facility will be more convenient for needy patients and all the citizens will have easy access to safe blood. This should have been done pretty long ago by one or the other previous governments over the years but the present government which is obviously committed to safe and healthy blood for all is all set to get credit for its another peoples welfare programme. It is always said better late than never.

M Z RIFAT

Lahore

