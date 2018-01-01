Safdar working in Ali Dar’s company is not Nawaz’s son-in-law

Islamabad

The person named Safdar employed in the company of Senator Ishaq Dar’s son is not former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law Captain (retd) Safdar, but someone else with the same name, reveal details obtained by Geo News. According to the documents, the Safdar employed in Ali Dar’s Hazrat Data Sahib (HDS) Tower in Dubai has been working as a cleaner there since 2016. He is a resident of Khanewal.

The documents contradict the claims made by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan, regarding Nawaz’s son-in-law Captain (retd) Safdar being employed in Ali Dar’s company. Dar refutes Imran’s allegations, says no business relations with Sharifs. In a news conference held a few days ago, Imran said that Nawaz’s son-in-law was employed in Ali’s company. The PTI chief also presented documents on his claims.

Imran has also claimed that Ishaq Dar was involved in money laundering and was a frontman for the Sharifs. However, the former finance minister has rejected the claims, saying his family has no business relations with the Sharifs.—INP