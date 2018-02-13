Safdar inaugurates Sui gas supply line

Mansehra

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Member National Assembly Capt. (R) Muhammad Safdar inaugurated the gas supply line for the district here on Monday. Addressing a public gathering, Capt.(R) Muhammad Safdar said that it was the former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif who brought the country on the track of development during his four years of government and started many mega projects, eliminated the menace of terrorism and ended the power crises.

Muhammad Safdar said that federal government had allocated billions of rupees for the developmental projects in district Manshera.—APP