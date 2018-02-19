Safari Zoo no more wildlife park

City Reporter

The Safari Zoo Lahore is no more a wildlife park as it has been turned into a children amusement park with installation of children games.

Once known for its sprawling lawns, the Safari Park appears to have cramped for space and become quite ugly with environmental hazards with setting up unauthorized food-stalls and shops. A favourite haunt of the nature-lovers and tourists with exclusive feature of wildlife in the past, it is today a noisy place today with ding-dong and noise of electrical toys and machines.

A safari park is known for wild animals, vast grassy fields and the visitors in their vehicles, but the Punjab Wildlife and Parks Department has been turned it into a fun and amusement park. Private vendors are charging exorbitant amounts from the visitors for the use of mechanical toys, which were installed by the government.

The lion safari, bird aviary and other wild animal enclosures, in the past, attracted a large number of visitors, but its nomenclature has been changed with the installation of different mechanical and electric rides, and swings for the children like ‘Fun Dunya’ by private developers. Instead of acquiring more land to expand the Safari zoo park, its existing land is being squeezed by building administrative offices and other projects.