SAF, SF ink MOU for collaboration in health, education

The Shahid Afridi Foundation (SAF) and Sarwar Foundation on Wednesday signed an MOU for collaboration in health, education, provision of clean drinking water and Hepatitis Free Punjab campaign. Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar was also present on the occasion.

According to details, the MOU signing ceremony was held at Central Secretariat of Sarwar Foundation at Divine Gardens here in the city.

The MOU was signed by the Chairperson of Sarwar Foundation Mrs Perveen Sarwar and the Founding Chairman of Shahid Afridi Foundation-Shahid Khan Afridi.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, Executive Director of Sarwar Foundation Fariha Shahid and representatives of Shahid Afridi Foundation Ali Raza, Rizwan Ahmed, Dr Naeem Zafar Khan Rahmani, Dr Muhammad Muaaz and others were also present on the occasion.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar congratulated Shahid Afridi and Begum Perveen Sarwar on signing the MoU on health, education and provision of clean drinking water to the people, adding that he was hopeful that the joint efforts of these two organisations would be very beneficial for the underprivileged sections of the population.

The governor Punjab said that he has been working for the provision of clean drinking water and for the amelioration of health and education sectors for twenty years but ever since he assumed the office of Governor, his wife Perveen Sarwar had been overseeing all the affairs of Sarwar Foundation and he was very pleased to say that she was managing everything in a better manner than him.

Chairman of Shahid Afridi Foundation, Shahid Khan Afridi said: “It is a pleasure for me to work with SF for welfare projects in Punjab and other cities of Pakistan.”

He said that Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and his wife Begum Perveen Sarwar are serving humanity in a way that is commendable.

He said that together with the Sarwar Foundation, we will work in the sectors of healthcare, clean drinking water, education, and eradication of hepatitis.

Afridi said that Shahid Afridi Foundation is also working for the provision of clean drinking water and more than 150,000 people are getting safe drinking water and now, together with Sarwar Foundation, we will continue to help those in need, adding that free Hepatitis Camps will be set as part of Hepatitis eradication campaign.