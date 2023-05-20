Saeeda Imtiaz sets internet on fire with new bold pictures

Pakistani actor and model Saeeda Imtiaz left her social media users awestruck with her sizzling and bold avatar as Wajood star continued to remain in the news.

A month after she fall victim to fake death rumors, the diva shared new pictures online, flaunting her flamboyance with her sizzling look.

In the recent picture, the 32-year-old can be seen posing in a green mini-skirt against a forest backdrop, which was enough for her to set the temperature high.

Saeeda is known for her elegant and fashionable style; here’s her bold look:

As some of her fans praised her bold appearance, others slammed her for revealing her outfit, some users also trolled her for playing death controversy as she made headlines in mid-April.

For the unversed, Saeeda began her career as a model and later transitioned into acting. She made her acting debut in the Pakistani film industry with the movie Kaptaan back in 2016, where she portrayed the role of Jamaima, the former wife of Imran Khan.

She also appeared in other Pakistani films including Azad and Wajood. The glamour girl also made it to the Bollywood movie Welcome to Karachi in 2015.