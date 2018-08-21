Saeed urges bank employees to serve nation with diligently

NBP celebrates Independence Day

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The President, National Bank of Pakistan, Saeed Ahmad said that the NBP is nation’s bank and contributing significantly in the economic growth of the country. He said the NBP is only bank providing financial facilities to people of Pakistan.

The NBP celebrates 71st Independence Day in a big way. Saeed Ahmad President and CEO, NBP, hoisted the national flag at the NBP’s Head Office and cut the cake to celebrate Pakistan 71st Independence Day. Hundreds of NBP employees, their families, representatives of media and social welfare organizations attended the event. Employees wore green and white dresses to show their solidarity to the Nation. National Anthem and live patriotic songs doubled the celebrations and festivities of the day. It was a day of full enthusiasm and peace.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Saeed Ahmad advised the NBP workforce to perform their duties diligently and with full commitment to serve the motherland. Instead of criticizing others, he added, we should make sure that our own behavior is in line with the good value system. We shall be contributing to the advancement of the country, only by holding ourselves accountable and responsible in discharging our duties, we shall be contributing to the advancement of the country.

He expressed his believe that the our national challenges such as water management, increasing populations and environmental issues can only be tackled with collective effort rather these challenges can be turned into opportunities. Saeed desired to change the NBP culture and environment to be progressive and friendly for the customer and thus he urged NBP staff members to further develop the spirit of team work, perform their duties honestly, with dedication and commitment to serve the nation. He also enchanted the audience by reading his own poem to promote the image of Pakistan.

“Our Country is facing environmental problem due to climate change in crowded cities and pollution and the solution is better planning and addressing environmental issues among other actions by planting more and more trees” said Saeed. He further informed that NBP recognizes the urgency of this problem and has launched ‘Green Initiative’ campaign as part of CSR program through which thousands of plants are being planted across Pakistan. He urged the bank employees to take part in tree plantation campaign for improvement in the natural environment. Saeed appreciated the efforts of the organizers of this mega event.

