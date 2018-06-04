Saeed Ghani’s rejoinder to Mr. and Mrs. Mirza

Senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Saeed Ghani has said that his Party gave respect to Zulfikar Mirza and Fehmida Mirza but the time proved that they did not deserve what they got from PPP.

Reacting to criticism of the couple against PPP, Saeed Ghani said on Sunday that GDA is a group of political jesters of Pir Pagara.

He said that Pir Pagara has lost his party as all of the political notables have deserted him and now he is gathering clowns like Mr. and Mrs. Mirza around him. A PPP worker is enough to defeat Pir Pagara from any constituency of Sindh, Saeed Ghani said.—INP

